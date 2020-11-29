Letter: First Amendment doesn't work that way

I enjoyed Maurice Fisher's op-ed piece on free speech ("Is 'free speech' free?," Nov. 8). He was trying with all his might to make the case that firing a teacher for an out-of-school blog post was a violation of her free speech rights. Mr. Fisher's problem, and it's a problem that many fall victim to, is that he thinks that the "free" in the right to free speech means that you should be able to say whatever you want without consequences. That's not the way the First Amendment works.

I have a First Amendment right to say that my boss is a big fat jerk. If others love her, they have a right to say that. If she learns what I have said, she may be within her rights to fire me. I have no right to be free from push-back from other people exercising their First Amendment right to disagree with me. I have no right not to be criticized for my views nor any right not to have to pay for expressing my views.