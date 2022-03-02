 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Fix neighborhood's chronic power outages

The individuals who run the Appalachian Power Co. need to do whatever is necessary to fix the all too frequent power outages that occur in the Round Hill section of Roanoke.

I’m not talking about weather-related outages; I realize no one has any control over that.

These outages occur almost monthly and affect only about 100-125 homes in this small area. Whether an equipment upgrade is necessary or a change in where the lines run would help, improvement is absolutely necessary.

There are many elderly residents in the area who are endangered by these outages and all of us are tired of the inconvenience they cause. Spend some of the hard earned money we pay in bills each month to improve this situation. There is no excuse for it. 

Tim Austin, Roanoke 

