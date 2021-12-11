Letter: Fizer commentary demonstrates the Right's warped reality

This is in response to William Fizer's commentary of Nov. 29 titled "American apathy is proving dangerous." Mr. Fizer is worried about apathy, which is a problem if eligible voters don't vote or otherwise participate in the political process. I think greater threats are the zealots in QAnon, Proud Boys and other extremist groups intent on disrupting democracy by vitriol and violence, and the complicit silence of Republicans in Congress in the face of this threat and the attack on the Capitol of Jan. 6.

Fizer cites various documents to support his claim that "We have lost our spiritual and practical connection to our founding Judeo-Christian principles." The First Amendment of the Constitution provides for freedom of religion and prohibits Congress from making any law "respecting an establishment of religion." Thomas Jefferson wrote of the "wall of separation between church and state." John Adams said "The government of the United States is not, in any sense, founded on Christianity." Religious principles and beliefs should belong to individuals and faiths, not government.