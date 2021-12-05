Letter: Fizer opinion was an odd mix

I usually find myself either near-totally agreeing or disagreeing with most op-eds. William Fizer’s Nov. 29 essay on voter apathy ("American apathy is proving dangerous") was an odd mix, however. I’ll take it point by point.

We do elect officials ignorant of founding principles and the constitution-witness The Former Guy, Marjorie Taylor Green, and Lauren Boebert.

I’ve seen no evidence of the government threatening churches. They’re everywhere!

Sure enemies steal technology -- been going on forever and I’m sure we do it too.

Representatives cave to minority views all the time, like threats to abortion rights and failure to pass sensible gun laws.

Nobody allows illegal immigration. It has been a hard to stop issue for decades.

Nobody allows riots. Nobody condones riots. Protesters however are enshrined in the First Amendment.

Recreational marijuana has been approved and can cause driving and productivity issues. I guarantee cellphones and alcohol have been the source of much more lost productivity and driving deaths than pot in the last year. Shall we ban them?