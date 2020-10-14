Letter: Flag was a symbol of a better America

Is this what our flag has descended to? Armed thugs masquerading as soldiers, intimidating people? They would be more in character with a German flag with swastika on it. Maybe I am a sentimentalist, but I can remember when our flag had a higher purpose. One may ask the question how old is the flag you salute? It seems it means different things at different times. In no other time was it more honored than World War II. The people called the Great Generation. Then the soldiers were real, and the folks left behind were true patriots. Together they honored the flag. When the civilian population was asked to support the war effort, they did. They subjected themselves to numerous inconveniences because their country asked them to do so. They did not say “no one can tell me what to do.” That was a time when the flag was a symbol of a better America, that is the flag I salute.