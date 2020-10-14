 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Flag was a symbol of a better America
0 comments

Letter: Flag was a symbol of a better America

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In response to the article “Groups of protesters compete in Richmond” with accompanying picture on August 19, the image of protesters in Richmond, armed and in military attire, carrying the American flag conjured up a depressing thought.

Is this what our flag has descended to? Armed thugs masquerading as soldiers, intimidating people? They would be more in character with a German flag with swastika on it. Maybe I am a sentimentalist, but I can remember when our flag had a higher purpose. One may ask the question how old is the flag you salute? It seems it means different things at different times. In no other time was it more honored than World War II. The people called the Great Generation. Then the soldiers were real, and the folks left behind were true patriots. Together they honored the flag. When the civilian population was asked to support the war effort, they did. They subjected themselves to numerous inconveniences because their country asked them to do so. They did not say “no one can tell me what to do.” That was a time when the flag was a symbol of a better America, that is the flag I salute.

RUDY VIETMEIER 

ROANOKE COUNTY

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Not my President

Donald Trump is not my President! He is crooked and corrupt both in his personal dealings and in government dealings. He and his enabling cron…

Letters

Letter: What am I to do?

As in 2016, I am and have been in deep conflict for weeks because neither party offers candidates who please me. However, there is one persuad…

Letters

Letter: Vote!

I voted this week. Although I intended to vote by mail, I voted in person at the registrar’s office at the Montgomery County courthouse. Why d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert