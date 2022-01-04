Letter: Flowers omits details to suit her agenda

Once again, Christine Flowers, a syndicated columnist for Cagle Cartoons, fails to fully inform her readers in an effort to create an issue where none exists. Her piece that appeared in The Roanoke Times on Dec. 18 criticizes former Philadelphia mayor Michael Nutter for his op-ed piece regarding comments by the Philadelphia District Attorney [Larry Krasner] that there is no crime issue in the City of Brotherly Love.

Ms. Flowers focuses on Mr. Nutter's observation that the DA's comments ignore the reality that a majority of victims of crime in Philadelphia are Black and brown people. Ms. Flowers suggests that Mr. Nutter's sole position is that crime issues matter only when crime affects Black and brown people. In so doing, Ms. Flowers distorts Mr. Nutter's position for her own political agenda.

I read Mr. Nutter's piece. Yes, the quotes noted in Ms. Flowers' piece are accurate. However, Ms. Flowers must have overlooked most of the article. For example, Mr. Nutter wrote:

"Words matter. Words impact, and trigger, and hurt. Words mean something from elected officials. Krasner should publicly apologize to the 521 families of dead victims and the thousands of those maimed by gun wounds this year. He has ignored the pain of the living and insulted the memory of the dead.

"Krasner should also use his words to send a message to the shooters, murderers, and criminals of this city by committing to actually prosecute them, rather than coddle them, make excuses, reduce or drop charges. He should commit to locking them up for carrying illegal weapons or shooting people.

"If Krasner does not have the fortitude or the guts to carry out those duties, he should resign and turn things over to someone who is not trying to sell Philadelphians on the false choice of having either public safety or police reform."

Ms. Flowers continues to disappoint because she tries to make political points on serious issues. If The Roanoke Times continues to publish such distortions and misstatements, perhaps publication of articles referenced in Ms. Flowers' columns should accompany her pieces.

Daniel J. Callaghan,

Roanoke