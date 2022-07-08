Letter: Flowers twists First Amendment

While I respect others' opinions, I feel compelled to respond to Ms. [Christine] Flowers’ essay in the July 2 Roanoke Times ("It’s important to look at dissenting high court decisions"). She makes the case in relation to SCOTUS’s decision in the Carson v. Makin case that to deny the use of taxpayer funds to support religious schools is discriminatory. In her essay she maintains that this turns religious people into second-class citizens. She should ask people of color, Muslims, etc. if she is unclear what a second-class citizen is.

At the end of her essay she describes the dissenting opinions as “a desperate attempt to keep religion marginalized, behind a wall that exists only in the midst of the prejudiced and intolerant." If by "marginalized" she means out of government, then absolutely it should be. If by "a wall" she means the separation of church and state, then once again, absolutely, and it is a wall that exists in the minds of most Americans — and it is also in the Constitution (First Amendment). I would not like to live in a Christian theocracy any more than in any other.