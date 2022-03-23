Letter: Flowers' willful ignorance is disturbing and dangerous

As a Roanoker by birth who has recently returned to the area, I must admit that I am scratching my head at the The Roanoke Times' choice to print Christine Flowers's column in Saturday's paper (March 19, "Genocide is genocide, no matter race of victims").

As an educator, it disturbs me deeply.

My best hunch at why her column is being printed is out of an effort to show a conservative voice or perspective. I respect such efforts, in theory. But, as the late humorist Douglas Adams is reported to have said, "[Not all opinions are equal.] Some are a very great deal more robust, sophisticated and well supported in logic and argument than others."

Surely there is a syndicated columnist who is representing conservative perspectives in such a way that offers something of value.

The educator in me is terrified by placing her column in this paper without a direct counter to it. She makes observations that a busy person, who isn't constantly trying to parse out such issues, might take as valid and thus they have a(nother) layer of racial bias added to their thinking.

To be clear:

1) Name calling is beneath respectful discourse.

2) Who said the black-skinned people (students or otherwise) who were removed from trains were not also trying to get to safety?

3) There is no getting around the race issue, there. (I'm not even going to touch the religion element, though that is in my wheelhouse, by career.)

4) Joy Ann Reid does not have to have been adamant about coverage of the war in Yemen for years in order for her observation about the disparity, here, to be legitimate. Yemen is also not the only example we could point to.

5) It's sad when people very low on melanin in their skin find ways not to hear the points that other people are making, regardless of their race.

6) Haven't we had enough willful ignorance being given air-time?

Jennifer Grace Bird, Hollins