Letter: Fly the flag properly and with respect

The week of September 18-25 was notable in our area for the lack of U.S. flags flying at half staff. President Trump signed the half staff order on September 18 upon the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, as required by U.S. Code Title 4, Section 7. This law, also known as the Flag Code, lays out the regulations for flying the U.S. flag, both at full and half staff.

Organizations that did not fly the flag at half staff that I saw during my errand-running were: post offices, banks, law enforcement offices, county government buildings, a veteran's organization, and every private flag flown by homeowners.

People say they respect the flag. If you truly respect the flag, and the idea that it stands for all of us, then you should fly it properly and with respect. Whatever you think of Justice Ginsberg, she deserved the respect of a grateful country for her work to help disadvantaged citizens and for civil rights for all. To deprive her of her final honor is the work of a small heart.

If you are responsible for flying a U.S. flag, find out the customs and courtesies of the flag. Your public library will be happy to provide you with information, and a simple internet search will also return many resources.

TINA CUNNINGHAM

TROUTDALE