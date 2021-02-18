Letter: Focus on other challenges before marijuana

Thank you, John Long, for your Dec. 10 opinion piece “Do we really want to legalize marijuana?” and thank you Roanoke Times for publishing it.

Long cites research regarding health outcomes, environmental destruction and alarming statistics from states that have already legalized it. With all the problems and challenges facing the US today, why would we want to legalize narcotics that impair judgment? For decades, many here in Southwest Virginia have decried the dangers of driving on I-81. Imagine 81 soon, with marijuana-impaired drivers behind the wheel -- not to mention 460, 220 and every other road and street in our region.