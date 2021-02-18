 Skip to main content
Letter: Focus on other challenges before marijuana
Thank you, John Long, for your Dec. 10 opinion piece “Do we really want to legalize marijuana?” and thank you Roanoke Times for publishing it.

Long cites research regarding health outcomes, environmental destruction and alarming statistics from states that have already legalized it. With all the problems and challenges facing the US today, why would we want to legalize narcotics that impair judgment? For decades, many here in Southwest Virginia have decried the dangers of driving on I-81. Imagine 81 soon, with marijuana-impaired drivers behind the wheel -- not to mention 460, 220 and every other road and street in our region.

With all the challenges facing our state now -- the virus, schools closed, unemployment, substance abuse, depression and anxiety, loneliness, business closures, low morale for first responders and one of the very worst inoculation percentages of any state in the Union--why not focus on those key issues first rather than legalize addictive, mind-altering substances?

Scott Dreyer, Roanoke County

 

