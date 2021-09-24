Letter: Follow mitigation strategies to keep students in school

I am pretty confident that everybody wants students to be in schools. Well, how come then we cannot see in order for that to happen safely the community at large should behave? Meaning they need to follow the mitigation strategies which have been in place all along for almost two years now.

It does not matter if you are vaccinated, you still can carry the viral load and pass it on to your children who are not vaccinated. So what prevents that from happening is that you wear your mask and set an example for your students so they can wear the masks properly and proudly too! With a vaccination rate of only about 50% and no vaccination yet available for 12 and under, if we behave like no covid exist and fill the stadium, travel, shop and eat as we please we are going to transmit the virus to our students and to unvaccinated adults (teachers too) which may in return cause us to not to be able to keep the kids in schools.