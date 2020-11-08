Letter: Follow up with an in-depth study

Re: Prince Edward County article on Oct. 12 ("Newly expanded driving tour in Southside Virginia highlights civil rights in education"), having been in the class of 1967 at Hampden-Sydney, I had the great fortune of getting to know Danny Morton and some of his compatriots just after the public schools reopened. While your article is well thought out, I think the most amazing aftermath of the disjointed and sporadic education for the local black children is how well most of them overcame those disadvantages and thrived. An in-depth study of their successes would be a wonderful follow up to this first publication. The history of Mercy Seat Baptist Church is its own case in point.