Food, farm bill, and you

The farm bill is an omnibus, multiyear law that governs an array of agricultural and food programs. It provides an opportunity for policymakers to address agricultural and food issues. The farm bill typically is renewed about every five years. Since the 1930s, Congress has enacted 18 farm bills.

Families are struggling to meet their food needs due to the compound effects of conflict, climate change, COVID-19 and rising food costs.

“Since the pandemic, there is a greater understanding and appreciation for the resilience and stability and security of our food supply. We’ve got to make sure the education process is expedited to get the farm bill done this year,” stated Mike Stranz, National Farmers Union.

What do you do with a problem? You face it and realize it holds an opportunity. Right now, 50 million people face extreme, life-threatening conditions of hunger and malnutrition. They are among a reported 345 million people globally facing acute food insecurity.

Food for Peace Title II programs have provided emergency and developmental support to more than 4 billion people around the world since 1954. In addition to providing emergency food assistance, the FFP program funds long-term sustainable development projects called Resilience Food Security Activities, or RFSAs.

The McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program helps support education, child development and food security in low-income, food-deficit countries around the globe. The program provides for the donation of U.S. agricultural commodities, as well as financial and technical assistance, to support school feeding and maternal and child nutrition projects, with the key objective to reduce hunger and improve literacy and primary education, especially for girls.

Interestingly, the McGovern-Dole Program is named in honor of former U.S. Sen. George McGovern and former U.S. Sen. Robert Dole in recognition of their tireless efforts to eradicate childhood hunger. Both programs are part of the 2023 farm bill.

As Congress begins work on the 2023 farm bill, please contact Senators Kaine and Warner and Representatives Cline and Griffith urging them to reauthorize and strengthen international food assistance programs, like Food for Peace Title II and the McGovern-Dole Program.

Problems challenge us and change us. What are you willing to do with this problem?

Janet Schell,

Roanoke

Important local news — really?

In a 6 p.m. newscast tonight (Jan. 12) I was relieved to hear that a Christiansburg business providing dog washing services had just opened! Given the importance of this insight, might I suggest that the following matters be thoroughly investigated and reported: 1) Do Aunt Bea’s pickles really taste like kerosene? 2) What does Barney do with his bullet at night? 3) Why do Andy’s pant legs always bunch up on his boots? 4) What happened to the baby birds that Opie raised? 5) When are the Darlings coming back to town? 6) Where does Otis get his booze? 7) Where can I get a tan like former President Trump’s?

I will sleep much easier once our local TV news stations thoroughly investigate and answer these questions!

Stephen Stafford,

Fairlawn

Why wait for more tanks?

Most veterans, like me, are confused by the headline for Jan. 21, “Tank dispute unresolved.” How romantic to reconstruct the warfare of Montgomery and Rommel in North Africa in World War II! Any veteran knows that if you have air superiority, as the Ukrainians do, it is a simple matter to destroy every tank in sight in a matter of minutes. What are they waiting for? Do it now! Putin has violated every accepted code of ethical behavior between nations.

Why go after the Russian tanks with other tanks? The Ukrainians should wipe them out from the air, NOW!

John Winfrey,

Lexington