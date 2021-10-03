Letter: For UVa football, it's time for a change at the top

After two humiliating losses by the University of Virginia's football team to ACC opponents, it is pertinent to evaluate head coach Bronco Mendenhall’s performance in this, his sixth year at UVa.

On the positive side he is apparently well-liked by his fellow ACC coaches, media football announcers, the athletic department personnel at UVa, and his family members. He has recruited many excellent football players to UVa, the most successful being Bryce Perkins who led the Cavaliers in 2019 to its one victory over rival Virginia Tech since Mendenhall’s hiring.

On the negative side he has not been able to build a winning team with these superb athletes. His teams have lost more games than they have won, and although they perform well against teams like VMI, William and Mary, Richmond, they are not consistently competitive against ACC competition.

He had a good record at BYU, but it appears he has been a victim of the Peter Principle and cannot “coach” at this level.

After losing to Wake Forest in a sad performance by his team, he was quoted as saying, "I think hope isn’t the right word. I love the opportunity to develop, grow and battle and strain and become.”

Huh? Before the UVa fans defect to Virginia Tech and Liberty, it’s time for a change at the top.

K Kellogg Hunt, Roanoke