Letter: Fracking needs to end

As I drive down Interstate 81, I always keep an eye out for the construction site of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which, if completed, would transfer the product of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. I had never understood the concept of fracking and its impact on our world before learning about the MVP. I believe it is time for change. It is time for Governor Ralph Northam to put an end to Virginia’s participation in this foolish activity.
The fracking process requires massive amounts of water, depleting our fresh water supply. According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, in 2016 the average fracking job took about 10.5 million gallons of water--nearly 16 Olympic-sized swimming pools--to complete. Fracking contaminates that water with a mix of chemicals needed to fracture the shale to release gas. Wastewater disposal after the fracking process risks polluting groundwater.
Fracking also contaminates the air we breathe, releasing toxins such as benzene, toluene and hydrogen sulfide. The methane that escapes due to the fracking and transportation of shale gas accelerates climate change. The health impacts caused by climate change are well-documented, as Governor Northam should know considering he served as a doctor for our nation’s Army. Why would he accept the construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline if he knows the harm it causes a great number of people?
To be sure, some will point out that fracking has been very effective in unlocking new supplies that increase our nation’s energy security. However, the process of fracking as we practice it today has come, and will come, with unacceptable negative implications for our environment and for us as human beings.
We have other, better, ways to produce energy for things we do or use daily. Fracking is an operation we simply need to live without if we want to meet our goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and protect Americans’ health. This is why I come to you, Governor Northam. Please put an end to the Mountain Valley Pipeline and help Appalachians vulnerable to the potentially deadly effects of fracking projects shift to safer, cleaner sources of energy.
STUART REAVIS
ROANOKE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!