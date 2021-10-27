Letter: Fralin should be true to his word

As in 2017, I again attended and spoke at the Roanoke City Council meeting recently during which Robert Fralin presented his controversial “0 Brandon Development” proposal to build apartments and town homes at Brandon and Main in Southwest Roanoke. Last time, council members voted a resounding “NO” to the plan, stating primarily safety issues and congestion.

On Oct. 18, Mr. Fralin displayed slides of the 54 “affordable housing” apartments and 15 town houses that he wants to build on the property that he now owns. He explained that parking for all of these units would be in the rear; and two driveways would lead out from the complex onto Brandon with a right turn only specification. Mr. Fralin insisted several times that he would accept the majority vote of the council. Other members of his team then made presentations as well.

What followed was a series of passionate comments, opinions, concerns, fears, pleas, and descriptions of personal experiences by citizens who live, work, and commute daily in the Brandon and Main area of Roanoke.