Letter: Free speech necessary for cultural change

Free speech necessary for cultural change

Nikole Hannah-Jones, a contributing writer for the New York Times, founded The 1619 Project.

Her thesis aligns with critical race theory and the Marxist movement but is completely devoid of historical accuracy.

To her I quote biographer Katharine Anthony: “The lovers of romance can go elsewhere for satisfaction, but where can lovers of truth turn if not to history.”

All of our knowledge, our beliefs, our worldview, our identity and those of generations to come are rooted in our history. Without accurate history, the sciences, philosophy, music, literature, language, religion, the arts and even mathematics have no meaning. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote, “We are not makers of history. We are made of history.” Every person, event and nation is a product of the past; we cannot escape that.

The 1619 Project, critical race theory and the Marxist discredit the history of America’s cultural changes.

The Founders of our nation knew well that culture changes slowly, but it does change. Our culture did change in a Civil War that cost the lives of more than 600,000 soldiers.

Culture changed again in 1920 when America’s women got the right to vote.

Our culture changed further as court rulings ended segregation.

Our culture changed as Congress enacted laws such as The Indians Citizenship Act, The Civil Rights Acts of the 1960s, and with massive spending programs such as The War on Poverty.

While America continues to move closer to realizing Jefferson’s celebrated words, “all men are created equal,” his idea is under attack by those who want to limit free speech.

Why? Free speech realizes that bad ideas die a death of their own while good ideas come to life and reality. The 1619 Project, critical race theory and Marxism will die if you, the American people, stand against their nonsense.

Lee Houston, Galax