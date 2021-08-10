Letter: Freedom from COVID

We Americans love to drive our vehicles on the open road and willingly relinquish some freedom to cruise safely through the countryside.

This requires that we adhere to traffic laws, buy insurance and allow the government access to personal information to obtain a driver’s license. (If you are truly concerned about big brother’s access to your information, get rid of your cell phone!)

Getting vaccinated is comparable to obeying the regulations for driving.

Avoiding a vaccination is the equivalent of driving on the wrong side of the road or running stop signs.

Yes, we are free to drive as we please but misuse of this freedom is a danger to ourselves and others.

Likewise we are free to refuse vaccinations but this comes with a threat to our health and the health of those around us.

Safe driving requires that we trust others to limit their freedom. Freedom from COVID requires that we all receive the vaccine.

Frank Settle, Lexington