Letter: Freedom of speech not a free pass for insurrection

The letter to the editor published on June 22 titled "One day they'll make movies about this stuff" is more than likely true. If there are any movies made about the raid on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, I will never watch any of them. Our leaders and especially the Capitol Police Officers have relived that horror in their minds and now publicly with the investigative hearings. The power of social media and texting reared its ugly head on Jan. 6, 2021. Yes, in the United States we have a right to free speech; we do not have a right to storm the U.S. Capitol en masse and threaten our democracy.