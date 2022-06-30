 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, roanoke.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Hopkins-Lacy Branch Group

Letter: Freedom of speech not a free pass for insurrection

The letter to the editor published on June 22 titled "One day they'll make movies about this stuff" is more than likely true. If there are any movies made about the raid on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, I will never watch any of them. Our leaders and especially the Capitol Police Officers have relived that horror in their minds and now publicly with the investigative hearings. The power of social media and texting reared its ugly head on Jan. 6, 2021. Yes, in the United States we have a right to free speech; we do not have a right to storm the U.S. Capitol en masse and threaten our democracy. 

Tina Hendrick, Roanoke

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Thank you, Robert Anderson

Letter: Thank you, Robert Anderson

I'm sure that I join countless other high school sports fans who are sad to hear that Robert Anderson will not be reporting on high school spo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert