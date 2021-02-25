Letter: From Birtherism to the Big Lie

By 2011 Donald Trump had become the spokesman for Birtherism, the theory that Barack Obama was not born in the United States. Fox News devoted tremendous coverage to the nonsense, with the result that at one time 25% of Americans believed it was true. Obama and the state of Hawaii proved beyond any doubt that Obama was a U.S. citizen. But even today there are many who prefer to believe the lie.

Trump learned a valuable lesson through Birtherism. He understood that Americans were easily deceived and manipulated. He saw that some media outlets would churn big stories out of misinformation, while even those involved in debunking the hogwash were still forced to give it air time.

There is a direct line from Birtherism to the Big Lie of election fraud that Trump and many Republican Congressmen tell today. The invasion of the Capitol should be seen as the culmination of years of deceit. It’s all well and good to dismiss the mob as “losers” or “the fringe;” but they were misled and incited by Trump and Republicans in Congress. They should all be held accountable.

But ultimately it is we Americans who are failing the test. If we can’t distinguish lies from truth, propaganda from news, conspiracy theories from reality, then we have lost the most basic skill necessary to maintain representative democracy.

Kurt Merchant, Martinsville