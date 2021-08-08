 Skip to main content
Letter: Frosty Landon was a pure journalist
Forrest Landon, the longtime editor of this newspaper who died recently, was many good things: doting father, generous mentor, gregarious friend, etc. He was also the purest journalist I have known.

I got to know Frosty in the 1990s, when I was opinion pages editor at The Roanoke Times. Yet I recall no conversations in which he advocated a point of view regarding political issues of the time. He would wittily touch on the issues, precisely encapsulating different views. He would pose sharp questions that might be asked of one party or another.

But his true agenda was the journalists’ code: a set of rules and practices, taught in newsrooms and journalism schools, designed to collect, curate and report reliably accurate information.

Frosty understood how profoundly democracy depends on the work of professional news-gatherers. After he retired from The Roanoke Times, he tirelessly championed transparency in government.

I count myself one a multitude that misses him deeply.

Alan Sorensen, Philadelphia, Pa.

 

