Letter: Fun fact
Letter: Fun fact

I read an article by John Barry in the Washington Post dated March 12. In the article, according to the British Medical Journal the new variant of the virus is 64% more lethal.

I have the Moderna vaccine, but I will continue to wear my mask.

I pity the fools who think this pandemic is over and join big groups of individuals without a care in the world.

Depending on the general public to heed any warning may be futile.

I am glad I live in a state and a city where people are not just expected to wear a mask in public. Restaurants are not operating at full capacity for a good reason. We are social distancing for a good reason.

The masks should be free and given out at the door of every store and every place people buy things or attend even small gatherings. The more people who get infected now will result in the more chances that the virus gets even more lethal.

Frank Mathews, Radford

 

