Letter: Funeral service sector does not need extra burdens
Letter: Funeral service sector does not need extra burdens

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the Senate General Laws and Technology committee will meet to discuss (among other matters), a bill that would prevent non-embalmer funeral directors from managing funeral service establishments.

If SB 1424 becomes law, licensed funeral directors who want to open a funeral home also will have to get an embalmers license. But embalming is a highly specialized, technical skill that has no bearing on a funeral director’s capacity to provide a wide range of funeral service options other than embalming. And having an embalmer’s skill is not necessary for hiring and managing employees who are trained embalmers. Moreover, funeral homes should be able to contract embalming services without being required to have an embalmer on staff.

Funeral homes have been facing a labor shortage for years, and this shortage has become more urgent under the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic. SB 1424 would set additional burdens on an already overburdened funeral service sector by placing restrictions and requirements on funeral businesses and their staff.

As Harvard historian Drew Faust points out, embalming served as a “foundation for the emergence of the funeral industry and the profession of the undertaker.” Yet embalming’s popularity has been declining steadily for decades, and roughly half of Virginia’s residents now choose cremation. In their time of grief Virginia residents do not need licensing restrictions that would produce shortages and raise funeral costs by mandating professional licensure for a service that so many Virginians do not want or need.

Philip Olson, Blacksburg

 

