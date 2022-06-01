Letter: Further thoughts on constitutional rights

The author correctly states that our Constitution was influenced by the 1215 Magna Carta. The Great Charter was mostly provoked by King John’s panoramic financial greediness — he even charged a marriage fee — which angered everyone; even the clergy supported the Great Charter of restrictions.

As for Bills of Rights: Ours was glued to our Constitution of 1787; Canada did not get a Charter of Rights and Freedoms until 1982. Sort of like Delaware formally abolishing slavery by ratifying the 13th Amendment in 1901, and Kentucky in 1976!

Regarding whether a constitution should treat the topic of abortions: Perhaps it would be useful to go back in Originalism mode and ask for cultural context. In the absence of a specific reference in our founding documents, what were the societal beliefs of the Founders’ period? I found a history book in the James Madison University library that said most citizens of that era were totally revolted by the idea of abortion. However, in the past few days National Public Radio managed to insert their “impartial” reference into the debate: They had found a how-to book of abortifacients which they say attained wide circulation among women of the founding era. So you can pick your polemic.