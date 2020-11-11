Letter: Gale Sayers, athletic star and star person

Gale Sayers, the best running back ever with the Chicago Bears in late 1960s plus died recently at 77; some of his records are still intact today. I had not been following pro ball very long at the time, but had the honor of watching him in person on a couple of games, and many more on TV.

He could be running at full speed in plant on foot, and turn more than 90 degrees and still be at full speed! Not the greatest way to tread the knees, and in spite of several repair surgeries, those beautiful cuts ended his playing career. He went on to a career in financial management.

His friendship with his white backfield partner and roommate Brian Piccolo was captured in the film, Brian's Song. Gale was troubled by dementia in recent years, which his widow suggests was due to damage he saw at the end of his spectacular runs. RIP, an athletic star and a star person!

George R. Lester, Salem