Letter: General Assembly kicks the mental health can again

The General Assembly has chosen to play one more game of "kick the can" by denying the plan by Rep. Sam Rasou, D-Roanoke, for Catawba Hospital and the surrounding communities. By suggesting a study of the entire mental health system, the project is relegated to not even a committee but to a commission of individuals who will reinvent the wheel, get fed up with the slow process that will erase any memory of why it exists and go home.

A study was done for Sen. Creigh Deeds. D-Bath, a zillion studies have been done by various Virginia and national mental health providers, advocates and bureaucrats. They all say the same thing. The reports consistently call for substantial increases in funding to provide best practice modalities to improve the treatment and support for all people with mental illness or substance use problems.

It isn't rocket science to recognize issues arising from untreated mental illness. It is a lack of will and a lack of responsibility to a significant group of children and adults living in the commonwealth. It is important to note that it is not a partisan battle in the General Assembly. Democrat control did not do any better than the 2022 GA.

Helen Ardan, Roanoke