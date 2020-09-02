Letter: General Assembly special session

Apparently, Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn was so busy moving statues from the Capitol in the middle of the night that she didn’t have time to prepare for the special session. The House of Delegates only accomplished two things the first week. One, they agreed to hold future sessions virtually via Zoom. Two, they voted to pay themselves a travel per diem of $200+ while working from home, although the primary purpose of the special session is to address the budget shortfall. The Republican delegates have announced they will not accept the per diem payment.
By the end of the week, even the Democrats in the Senate were frustrated with the disorganization in the House of Delegates.
DIANNE SIMMONS
ROANOKE
