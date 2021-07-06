 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Geographical names safest alternative
0 comments

Letter: Geographical names safest alternative

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the Times editorial “Rename schools? Some options” of June 14th, why in the world would we rename or name anything after anyone? Haven’t we learned anything?

Naming any building, school or other edifice that will stand the test of time after any person, runs the risk of a look-back by society a century from now. Who knows what heinous things these people have done under the future lens of public morals? So why take the chance?

I met Gov. Baliles on several occasions and found him to be open, honest and a champion of education. He was a true gentleman. But again, why take the chance?

Geographical names might be the best and safest alternative. Then again, maybe New York City got it right with Public School No.1, Public School No. 2, etc. Not exciting, but also non-controversial. Forever.

Larry Ryder, Axton

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert