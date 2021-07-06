Letter: Geographical names safest alternative

Regarding the Times editorial “Rename schools? Some options” of June 14th, why in the world would we rename or name anything after anyone? Haven’t we learned anything?

Naming any building, school or other edifice that will stand the test of time after any person, runs the risk of a look-back by society a century from now. Who knows what heinous things these people have done under the future lens of public morals? So why take the chance?

I met Gov. Baliles on several occasions and found him to be open, honest and a champion of education. He was a true gentleman. But again, why take the chance?

Geographical names might be the best and safest alternative. Then again, maybe New York City got it right with Public School No.1, Public School No. 2, etc. Not exciting, but also non-controversial. Forever.

Larry Ryder, Axton