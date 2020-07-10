Letter: George Mason University tuition raises

As a former student of George Mason University in Fairfax, I was very disappointed when the University’s Board of Visitors said they would increase the price of tuition next year by $450 a semester despite the financial hardships many people are experiencing from the COVID-19 situation. I know several other public universities within the state have promised not to increase their tuition prices because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including Radford University which is a smaller university compared to GMU and has a much smaller endowment. I realize that the cost to run a university is astronomic, however, I feel that there is some way GMU could have found a way to make do either by making budgeting cuts or using their $113 million endowment to cover costs without taking it out on the students.
Even though I am no longer a student at GMU, I mostly paid my way through school using my own money so seeing that the university is planning to increase tuition by almost $500 a semester feels personal even though it does not affect me directly.
JOSH YOUNG
ROANOKE