Letter: Get behind effort for museum
Letter: Get behind effort for museum

Let me applaud you for outlining the kind of museum we Virginians need to explain the period of 1869 to 1969 ("The museum we need," June 29 editorial). All of us need to get behind the effort to build such a museum; and as you outline, several cities are good possibilities, such as Richmond, Appomattox, Farmville, Petersburg, Danville and Lynchburg.

Thank you for getting the ball rolling.

JOHN WINFREY

LEXINGTON

