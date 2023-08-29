Cancer patients, their families and caregivers need to know we’re here for them — that the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and its volunteers advocate for critical research funds and access to health care. I’m proud to have a visible way to raise awareness for cancer and a way to bring hope to everyone who has been touched by cancer.

ACS CAN’s annual Lights of Hope ceremonies display thousands of lit bags decorated with the names of cancer survivors and those lost to the disease. Volunteers will showcase Lights of Hope on our front porches, kitchen tables and front lawns as we bring hope home to communities around the nation.

I look forward to displaying Lights of Hope bags right here in the Roanoke area and bringing this powerful ceremony to our backyard.

This is a great opportunity for residents of Roanoke to participate in a heartfelt event and contribute to the fight against cancer. By working together in this effort and beyond, we can endeavor to secure policies that help Virginians prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.

If anyone would like to get a Lights of Hope bag or become an ACS CAN volunteer, please let me know at fightcancer.org/states/virginia.

Suzy Lawrence, Roanoke