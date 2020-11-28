Letter: "Get over it!"

Lindsey Graham recently said, “...Republicans will never get in office again...” This has been said before. Republicans don’t seem to understand that the PEOPLE choose who represents them in Congress and the White House. There is only one explanation for this stance by Republicans: They don’t believe that the people should choose who occupies public office. Trump’s rule for the past four years makes this abundantly clear: Trump did not want to lead the American people, he wanted (wants) to RULE the American people.

The Democrats did not stuff ballot boxes in states and counties all across the country. Despite the fact that this would be an enormous logistical impossibility, not to mention that Republicans had observers 6 feet away from the actual count in process, there is NO EVIDENCE that this absurd conspiracy theory actually happened! The people have spoken. Despite many voices falsely claiming fraud in 2020, there was no fraud.

We have been processing elections in this country for 240-plus years. We know how to do this.

Let's move on.

I will borrow a phrase that Republicans used when falsely claiming that Democrats were trying to undo the 2016 election: “Get over it!”

Penelope Huggins, Roanoke