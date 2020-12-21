Letter: Get over it

In reference to your “Lessons from Japan” editorial (Dec. 7): Please get over it. Yes, it may be possible to persuade a few tech workers to live “back up in the holler” if you run broadband there. And maybe a few desperate people from Central America can be persuaded to move in; but that won’t change things.

I’m a Baby Boomer and have benefited from the economic boom years, but understand that there are no magic beans that will enable endless population or economic growth on a finite planet. Through immigration and artificial “pump priming” it may be possible for the U.S. and SW Va. to stimulate a little more growth. However, that won’t stop many of the rural population of Virginia from voting with their feet and their birth control. It’s happening all over the world.

If I happen to live another decade or two, I expect that my retirement benefits will be reduced. In the future everyone will be living with less. Magical thinking won’t change that.

Bob Egbert, Roanoke