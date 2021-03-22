Letter: Get vaccinated as soon as possible

To the healthcare worker I teased about being, "almost as good as the first vaccinator," you did a fantastic job! While I hardly felt the first shot, you gave me a little stick, not the "big stick" you warned me about. Unlike the first time, I had no arm soreness whatsoever. I also was one of the fortunate people who had little or no noticeable reaction.

I also want to thank all of the nurses and other personnel who worked diligently with grace and good humor that made receiving a shot a pleasant experience. While some people do have more reaction as the immune system ramps up, the ones I've heard about have been mild. I strongly recommend that everyone get vaccinated as soon as possible so we all can be safer. Vaccinations work well only when most people are vaccinated.