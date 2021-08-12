 Skip to main content
Letter: Get vaccinated for your community
The health of our community requires all its citizens to be vaccinated!

Folks, there is a ton of data that proves that getting vaccinated against COVID drastically reduces the number of infections and saves lives. Currently more than 90% of all hospital patients with COVID throughout the country are unvaccinated. That fact in itself proves that vaccinations work to save lives and decrease serious illness from COVID-19. Even if you think that you are healthy enough that you will not die from COVID, consider the “long haulers” who, even if they only had mild symptoms, sometimes suffer debilitating side effects for months.

If you do not care to get vaccinated for yourself, do it for the community in which you live. Getting vaccinated can save the lives of others. You may have the virus, be asymptomatic, but still be spreading the virus everywhere you go. If you were vaccinated, this source of transmission would be eliminated, potentially saving lives.

Being vaccinated means taking a stand for your community. That shot in the arm is something to be proud of that says I care about others and I want to help make my community be a safe place to live.

Please get vaccinated!

David Dymm, Roanoke

 

