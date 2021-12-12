 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Get vaccinated, wear your mask and have a great Christmas

Letter: Get vaccinated, wear your mask and have a great Christmas

{{featured_button_text}}

As I travel over the Christmas holiday, I am like a lot of other people. I am tired of the restrictions I have had over the past couple of years. I want to see my son and his wife for Christmas. My wife and I plan on flying. There is a real risk, but we have both had our booster shots. I wouldn't travel on a plane, if that was not the case. We take risks. Recently we went to a potluck dinner. Someone asked for a show of hands if you were vaccinated. We all were. I wasn't surprised. I knew everyone. That will not be the case when we travel.

With the new variance, I urge everyone to get fully vaccinated before they travel. Still be really cautious, if you do. I plan on wearing my mask all the time, except when outside. That is the plan, anyway.

Be safe. Merry Christmas.

Frank Mathews, Radford

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert