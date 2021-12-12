Letter: Get vaccinated, wear your mask and have a great Christmas

As I travel over the Christmas holiday, I am like a lot of other people. I am tired of the restrictions I have had over the past couple of years. I want to see my son and his wife for Christmas. My wife and I plan on flying. There is a real risk, but we have both had our booster shots. I wouldn't travel on a plane, if that was not the case. We take risks. Recently we went to a potluck dinner. Someone asked for a show of hands if you were vaccinated. We all were. I wasn't surprised. I knew everyone. That will not be the case when we travel.