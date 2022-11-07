Letter: Gillespie a great candidate for Radford City Council

This is a historic election in the city due to the number of open seats on council as well as electing the mayor. Radford needs someone who has good vision for the city. That person is Seth Gillespie. Seth has firsthand knowledge of the workings of city government through his experience on the Radford Planning Commission. He has very good experience as a business owner, owning Gates Flower Shop for two years. He knows what it takes to make a business plan work, having many years of experience working with his accounting clients.