Letter: Gillespie a great candidate for Radford City Council

I write this letter in support of Seth Gillespie for Radford City Council.
This is a historic election in the city due to the number of open seats on council as well as electing the mayor. Radford needs someone who has good vision for the city. That person is Seth Gillespie. Seth has firsthand knowledge of the workings of city government through his experience on the Radford Planning Commission. He has very good experience as a business owner, owning Gates Flower Shop for two years. He knows what it takes to make a business plan work, having many years of experience working with his accounting clients.
Seth has been educated through the Radford school system and earned his college degree from Radford University. All of these things combined with his love for Radford make Seth a great candidate for Radford City Council. I encourage you to join me and vote for Seth Gillespie on Tuesday.
John Giesen, Radford