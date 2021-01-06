Letter: Give it a rest

I just read the Christine Flowers column ("At Christmas time, let children be children," Dec. 19) about the little boy who wanted a Nerf gun -- and the major tragedy that was averted because he did finally get one. I must have missed -- or is it yet to come -- the column where she invokes the 'liberal war on Christmas' because one stranger in a store (who might be Jewish) wishes her "Happy Holidays." I don't have to ask where you find columnists like this (they come from a well-funded network) but isn't it time to give these antique ideas (such as that boys have to have guns) a rest?