Letter: Give Mr. Chapman a thorough hearing.

I have never met Mr. Chapman, but am aware that he has invested heavily in Roanoke City, and is quite a visionary. Given that the BZA has not approved putting a bus station on Salem Avenue in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation, we should not change our laws to enable that to happen. Instead, work with Mr. Chapman to implement his bold proposal. We will get a new bus station financed with federal dollars instead of city taxpayers, we get a large new residential development in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation, and we still get the train station and downtown development that were in the city’s original concept. It is important for City Council to give Mr. Chapman a thorough hearing. This seems to be a WIN-WIN opportunity for us.