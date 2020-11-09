 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Give Mr. Chapman a thorough hearing.
0 comments

Letter: Give Mr. Chapman a thorough hearing.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I have written Roanoke City Council on this matter, but decided to write you as well, in hopes of gaining support for the proposal by Bill Chapman that was printed in the Oct. 22 edition of the Times.

I have never met Mr. Chapman, but am aware that he has invested heavily in Roanoke City, and is quite a visionary. Given that the BZA has not approved putting a bus station on Salem Avenue in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation, we should not change our laws to enable that to happen. Instead, work with Mr. Chapman to implement his bold proposal. We will get a new bus station financed with federal dollars instead of city taxpayers, we get a large new residential development in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation, and we still get the train station and downtown development that were in the city’s original concept. It is important for City Council to give Mr. Chapman a thorough hearing. This seems to be a WIN-WIN opportunity for us.

Guy W. Byrd Jr., Roanoke

Contact Karen Belcher at karen.belcher@roanoke.com or 981-3402.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: A missed opportunity

The Trump campaign missed a golden opportunity eight months ago. If they had listened to the government’s public health experts and the candid…

Letters

Letter: Oh boo hoo

People ask why has the United States failed cosmically in effectively addressing the coronavirus?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert