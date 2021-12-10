Letter: Give non-left-leaning worldviews a chance

Our friend’s observation that the Times and the Post “are different because they have different readership,” is certainly true from the point of view that the people themselves may be different, but their political ideology is definitely the same. If the letter writer is truly interested in reading “decent newspapers that hire professional journalists,” I might encourage him to take a look at one or more of the following publications which I believe would satisfy his requirement of professional journalism: Arizona Republic, Boston Herald, Chicago Tribune, New York Post, Wall Street Journal and the Washington Examiner. He’ll be reading some excellent articles/opinions — ones that don’t always adhere to his firmly held beliefs, but that might just “broaden his horizons” a little.