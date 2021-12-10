Letter: Give non-left-leaning worldviews a chance

I normally would not want to question the motive(s) of anyone (like myself) who are among the rapidly diminishing number of people who still read and subscribe to print newspapers and/or magazines.
However, the “advice” from a Radford reader recently praising the Washington Post and The Roanoke Times as “information sources that are worthy of your time” revealed a worldview that is all too common today and, unfortunately, rapidly spreading.
From the examples noted in his letter, it’s blatantly obvious where his political leanings are tilting — and they sure aren’t, shall we say, to the right side of the scale! When comments such as “why isn’t Steve Bannon in jail,” giving “Uncle Joe” a pass on the cratering economy and trotting out the tired vaccine vs. anti-vaccine scenario it’s obvious why the Post and the Times are his favorite newspapers — like his political views, his papers of choice merely echo his already formed views.
I’ve subscribed to the Times for 21 years, and I’ve never seen a letter to the editor criticizing the paper for being too conservative while you can count on seeing at least one letter a month having the temerity to point out the left leaning articles/editorials in the paper daily. Incidentally, any paper that purchases its news stories from the Associated Press can be immediately identified as being to the left of center.
Our friend’s observation that the Times and the Post “are different because they have different readership,” is certainly true from the point of view that the people themselves may be different, but their political ideology is definitely the same. If the letter writer is truly interested in reading “decent newspapers that hire professional journalists,” I might encourage him to take a look at one or more of the following publications which I believe would satisfy his requirement of professional journalism: Arizona Republic, Boston Herald, Chicago Tribune, New York Post, Wall Street Journal and the Washington Examiner. He’ll be reading some excellent articles/opinions — ones that don’t always adhere to his firmly held beliefs, but that might just “broaden his horizons” a little.
Dennis Crowley, Roanoke