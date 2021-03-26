 Skip to main content
Letter: Give thanks to God
Letter: Give thanks to God

To our community and country.

As we make our way through this season and a new year, may we as individuals and a community and country embrace the goodness and mercy and faithfulness of God. May we give thanks to Him for who He is and for having kept us and taken us through the past year. We need to be thankful that He is all knowing and the God of knowledge and that He cares for us. He cared enough to send His Son to die for us on a cross and to redeem us from sin and death, and to restore us to fellowship with Himself. He continues to extend His mercies to us through modern medicine, science and technology.

We are thankful for the doctors, nurses and caregivers in our county and the world who work daily to take care of sickness and disease. Though He is able to heal supernaturally, He also works through the hands of humanity and teaches us to love and care for others who may not be in our families or are a part of our daily lives. We are thankful for the knowledge and wisdom given to man by God in every are of life. Thankful for the scientists and doctors and all who worked tirelessly to get us a vaccine to slow or stay the spread of the COVID virus, and to those taking care of patients in homes, hospital, clinics, nursing homes or other facilities.

Let us give thanks to God for all these efforts and give Him glory for granting success. He is the source of all wisdom and knowledge. God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Psalm 46:1

Erica Bening, Lexington

 

