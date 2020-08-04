Letter: Give the devil his due

I read your July 8 article on Washington and Lee University. Most Americans would find the politics and world view of the late William F. Buckley Jr. highly objectionable and I share that view. But sometimes you have to give the devil his due. To paraphrase Mr. Buckley, I would rather be governed by the first 100 names in the Lexington phone book than the faculty at Washington & Lee.
WILLIAM B. HOPKINS JR.
ROANOKE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!