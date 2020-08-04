You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Give the devil his due
0 comments

Letter: Give the devil his due

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

I read your July 8 article on Washington and Lee University. Most Americans would find the politics and world view of the late William F. Buckley Jr. highly objectionable and I share that view. But sometimes you have to give the devil his due. To paraphrase Mr. Buckley, I would rather be governed by the first 100 names in the Lexington phone book than the faculty at Washington & Lee.

WILLIAM B. HOPKINS JR. 

ROANOKE

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: In short, Trump must go

For the good of our country, Donald Trump must not be reelected. For the good of our country, I urge all of your readers--Democrats, Republica…

Letters

Letter: Get the facts right

The June 29 lead letter to the editor ("Hope voices will be heard") was a disappointment for a couple of reasons. First - two men who are usin…

Letters

Letter: Bravo!

I just read Keith Carver's July 23 letter, "White privilege? Please!" Bravo!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News