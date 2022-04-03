 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Give Ukraine missiles

Ukraine needs rockets and missiles to defend itself effectively. Why isn’t the West giving Ukraine these things? I’m not suggesting nuclear missiles — just regular missiles.

It needs missiles:

• To target every road and bridge in Russia that leads to Ukraine. That would slow Russia’s resupply of forces in Ukraine on the northern and eastern fronts.

• To target every Russian ship on the Black Sea and Don River. That would slow Russia’s resupply of forces on the southern front.

The Ukrainians must give Russia a taste of war before Russia will consider ending the war. 

Woodrow Wilcox, Dyer, Indiana 

