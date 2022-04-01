Letter: Giving thanks for Leonard Pitts

When I read “In search of better balance of opinions” by Dennis Crowley on March 22 in the Times, I was surprised.

I read Mr. Crowley’s insulting lines directed at Dan Casey, Betsy Biesenbach and Leonard Pitts. I have found many helpful articles by Dan Casey, which mostly assisted readers to understand the workings of such things as voter registration, for example. Betsy Biesenbach is a pleasure to read. But the journalist most derided by Mr. Crowley was Leonard Pitts, whom I have found over the years to write in thoughtful and forthright terms.

It was Leonard Pitts’ column that got me through the Trump years. Every outlandish thing the Donald said and did, Leonard Pitts was able to put it in perspective and name it for what it was.

Whether it was the Donald selling out to Putin in 2018; his misogynistic words and actions from before the campaign through his term in office; his intolerance of women and people of color; his saying that Sen. John McCain was no hero; his dismissal of four congresswomen as he told them to “go back where you came from” because they were women of color; his disrespect of Native Americans through “tweets” just to gain a laugh from his base; his defiling of the American Free Press ... I could go on and on. Leonard Pitts’ column saw it all through with commentary filled with honesty, wit, humor, sarcasm, tenacity, fairness and an ability to tell it like it was so that maybe some mostly white people would see the light.

As Leonard Pitts has probably thought or said before, nobody’s perfect. But while writing in the face of the Trump years and with everything else going on in this country right now which contributes to the effacement of our democracy, Leonard Pitts has been, and is, right on. Thank you, Roanoke Times for keeping his commentary for as long as he will write it.

Judy Weitzenfeld, Floyd