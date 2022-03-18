Letter: Glad for AG Miyares' efforts

On March 6, the Roanoke Times published a letter to the editor ("Top lawyer ends false conviction probes") that included erroneous information about Attorney General Jason Miyares. On March 7, they thankfully published a correction, but I’d like to expound.

Attorney General Miyares has not abolished the Conviction Integrity Unit but rather has expanded it to be the Special Investigations, Cold Cases and Conviction Integrity Unit. I support this reform because it gives the Conviction Integrity office more of an investigations focus.

Attorney General Miyares, whose mother escaped Communist Cuba, grew up hearing stories of his uncle being wrongly jailed in Cuba and believes in protecting the vulnerable and those who are wrongly accused. That is why he has expanded the unit to include cold cases to provide closure for families who have lost loved ones to violent crime.

Miyares campaigned on refocusing the Office of Attorney General on public safety and justice for victims, and I’m glad that he’s doing just that.

C.H. “Hank” Partin, Sheriff, Montgomery County