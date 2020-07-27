Letter: Glad to see mask order

I am really glad to see that the governor is going to enforce the wearing of the mask. Everywhere I go in Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem I see so many people inside stores and restaurants that are not wearing their masks. It really upsets me because I am doing my part just stay safe. I have talked to some of the managers at some of the restaurants that are open and what I get from them is if I tell people they can't come in unless they have on a mask then I'm going to lose business and they won't come back so I'm turning my back and letting it happen. That is entirely wrong and they should be punished for it. Thanks
GARY JOHNSON
ROANOKE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!