Letter: Glaring flaw in Clarence Thomas' reasoning

The reasoning given for overturning Roe v. Wade is that abortion is not a constitutional right because it's not mentioned in the Constitution, and is not "deeply rooted in this nation's history and tradition."

Justice Clarence Thomas in his part of the opinion said that for the same reasons, the decisions in favor of same-sex marriage, contraception access and same-sex relations should also be "revisited."

I find it very interesting that Justice Thomas apparently does NOT feel that Loving v. Virginia needs to be revisited. I'm pretty sure interracial marriage is not mentioned in the Constitution, and is rather emphatically NOT "deeply rooted in the nation's history and tradition." I wonder why that one doesn't bother him?

I would like to make it clear that I personally am strongly in favor of the ruling in Loving v. Virginia, and the right of people to marry whom they please (assuming consent on the part of the persons marrying). I just wish to point out the utter and total hypocrisy of Justice Thomas' argument.

Sally M. Field, Fincastle