Letter: Go ahead, let 'free markets' fix it

Multiple media sources note that rural Republican General Assembly legislators, who may be fossil-fuel friendly, climate change deniers, are now super busy conniving to roll back most of the people- and earth-friendly enviro/energy state decarbonization laws enacted by Virginia General Assembly Democrats over the past two years.

These laws specifically include regulations including the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, the Virginia Clean Energy Act and Virginia’s Vehicle Emission Standards. Why?

The mostly rural Republican legislators are adamant in rolling back this legislation because they are demanding that their own conservative “free markets” political-economic weaponry be engaged to “solve these issues their way.”

OK, so be it. If these same legislators are so hooked on free-market strategies, let’s save “We-The-Taxpayers” many billions of dollars being allocated right now for federal and state programs in their own backyards.

These billions of taxpayer dollars are aimed at redeveloping a new post-coal economy for coal-country Southwest Virginia, and Appalachia in general, where their own existing economies are in a death spiral.

Sooooo ... let’s just go ahead and “allow” those same conservative Republican free-market strategies to solve, sans our tax dollars, all of those rural economic issues as well.

So be it.

Ed Reynolds, Roanoke