It’s cruel and illegal for slaughterhouse workers to shoot animals multiple times, as happened at Washington County Meat Packing (“Investigation opened into steer's death at Washington County meat plant,” June 18). Victims of failed stunning attempts suffer tremendous physical pain and psychological terror between the first and final shots.

That’s one of the many reasons why PETA encourages everyone to eat vegan foods rather than animal-based ones. All animals are individuals with personalities and feelings. Cows, for example, form lifelong friendships and mourn when they lose a loved one. They feel pain every bit as much as humans do, and are afraid to die. They go to great lengths to escape from slaughterhouses, as they value their lives, just as you and I value ours.

We can all reduce animal suffering simply by going vegan. See www.PETA.org for more information and a free vegan starter kit.

COLIN HENSTOCK

ASSISTANT MANAGER OF INVESTIGATIONS

PETA

NORFOLK

