Letter: Go with original bus station plan

Roanokers and their leaders need to think carefully about the relocation of the city bus station and the redevelopment of Campbell Court. A lot rides on this.

I've followed public comment, including recent op-eds by Richmond businessman Bill Chapman and Roanoke Council members Joe Cobb and Bill Bestpitch. I've lived adjacent to the Brandon lot and Campbell Court (for several years each). So I'm personally familiar with issues people raised.

As a homeowner downtown, I share my neighbors' interest in a solution that serves our broad interests in making downtown more livable, attractive, and economically stable.

We have a proposal that can transform Campbell Court into an appealing residential and commercial nucleus, generate city revenue, and advance downtown development.

There's also an attractive proposal for an open and modern bus station on the city's Brandon lot downtown, centrally located to serve the needs of Valley Metro riders by giving easy access to workplaces, shopping, and Amtrak.