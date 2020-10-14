Letter: Go with original bus station plan

Roanokers and their leaders need to think carefully about the relocation of the city bus station and the redevelopment of Campbell Court. A lot rides on this.
I've followed public comment, including recent op-eds by Richmond businessman Bill Chapman and Roanoke Council members Joe Cobb and Bill Bestpitch. I've lived adjacent to the Brandon lot and Campbell Court (for several years each). So I'm personally familiar with issues people raised.
As a homeowner downtown, I share my neighbors' interest in a solution that serves our broad interests in making downtown more livable, attractive, and economically stable.
We have a proposal that can transform Campbell Court into an appealing residential and commercial nucleus, generate city revenue, and advance downtown development.
There's also an attractive proposal for an open and modern bus station on the city's Brandon lot downtown, centrally located to serve the needs of Valley Metro riders by giving easy access to workplaces, shopping, and Amtrak.
I agree with safety concerns residents raised about the proposed new station--and hope better protocols for bus street entry can address that. But, I'm just unconvinced by arguments that a station on the Brandon lot will harm property values all around it. I bet the opposite is closer to being true. A lot of the most valuable downtown residential and commercial property (as well as top retail and restaurants) is within a block or two of the current outdated station.
These are challenging times. Policy decisions can shape whether we successfully navigate change swirling around us, emerging better and stronger--or become worse off. Whether at local, state, or national level, the quality of policy matters, big-time.
City centers around the country today face falling revenue, inadequate infrastructure, a series of pandemic-related threats, and other consequences of shifting patterns of consumption and personal choices. How municipal leaders respond may determine the viability of many downtowns.
Our city government has a chance to get it right--in a way that benefits Roanokers for decades. They shouldn't miss this opportunity. Go with the original plan.
WILLIAM MCILHENNY
ROANOKE
